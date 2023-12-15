We talk to country singer Darryl Worley about his new holiday show at Gaylord Opryland

We talked to country singer Darryl Worley about being headlining Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual “A Country Christmas” Dinner Show.

“Darryl Worley & Friends: Home for The Holidays” will feature Worley performing holiday classics and many of his career chart-toppers as well as special guests Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Deana Carter, Billy Dean, Andy Griggs, and Billy Gilman performing with Worley on select dates.

Held in the hotel’s iconic Tennessee Ballroom, guests will enjoy a holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team followed by Worley and Friends’ performances. For tickets or more information, visit www.ChristmasatGaylordOpryland.com. A Country Christmas runs through January 1, 2024.

