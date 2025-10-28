Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

We talk to Gretchen Wilson about CBS' The Road

The Road follows 12 emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for Grammy® Award winner Keith Urban at music venues nationwide. Urban, along with executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson, and guest country stars, decide, along with a live audience, who advances to the next city and wins the grand prize. The series captures their high-stakes, unfiltered journeys and offers a backstage pass into the gritty life of a touring musician.

New episodes each Sunday at 8 p.m. here on NewsChannel 5
https://www.cbs.com/shows/the-road/

