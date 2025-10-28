We talk to Gretchen Wilson about CBS' The Road

The Road follows 12 emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for Grammy® Award winner Keith Urban at music venues nationwide. Urban, along with executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson, and guest country stars, decide, along with a live audience, who advances to the next city and wins the grand prize. The series captures their high-stakes, unfiltered journeys and offers a backstage pass into the gritty life of a touring musician.

