This season, the family is celebrating 15 years since their first wild summer in Seaside Heights with an epic reunion at the OG shore house.

We chat with Mike "The Situation" about what fans can see the crew do this season, plus a special trip to Nashville to celebrate Snooki's new store here in the Music City

MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the #1 cable series on Thursday nights, will return for a new season on Thursday, May 29th at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.