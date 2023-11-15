We talk to the author behind "Sitting in Bars with Cake" streaming on Amazon Prime

Audrey Shulman the writer behind the blog-turned-movie, Sitting in Bars with Cake talked about the inspiration behind the movie. Sitting in Bars with Cake is a true story inspired by the blog Audrey Shulman started with the intent to lure men with baked goods she and her best friend took into Los Angeles bars for a year, also known as “cakebarring”. The movie Sitting in Bars with Cake is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. You can purchase Audrey's book by the same name wherever you buy books. Follow @audrey-shulman on Instagram and @AudreySchulman on Twitter.

