We talk to the hosts of beauty podcast "The Touchup"

Celebrity makeup artists, Tarryn Feldman and Mari Brown, have been in the beauty industry for years! They are responsible for the glamorous looks on A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood, and Carly Pearce.

The duo started their podcast "The Touchup" with a mix of expert advice, laughter, and honestly!

They give Heather makeup tips for women over 40 and chat about what listeners can expect on upcoming episodes!

To listen to the podcast visit https://www.tarrynfeldman.com/podcast