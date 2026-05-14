We visit Apple & Dove Flower Co. in Gallatin!

Heather heads to Gallatin to check out Apple &n Dove Flower Co.! The family-owned shop specializes in offering fresh-cut flowers, allowing you to bring the beauty of their fields directly into your home.

Apple and Dove Flower Co. & Farm | Local flower shop Gallatin TN | Portland, TN, USA

Whether you're looking for the perfect bouquet for a special occasion or simply want to add a touch of nature to your space, our freshly harvested flowers are nurtured from seed to bloom. Explore our fields, pick your favorites, and let our flowers tell our story. Join us in celebrating the charm of family, the magic of fresh-cut flowers, and the joy they bring to life. Welcome to a place where flowers are not just grown; they're cherished as a part of our family legacy.