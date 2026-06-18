We visit the local pantry an gourmet grocer, In Good Company

In Good Company is a local pantry and gourmet grocer located in East Nashville, Tenn. Founded by Courtney McKay in 2019, In Good Company was created to bring people together through delicious, accessible gourmet food.

In Good Company is best known for its local pantry storefront located in the heart of East Nashville, Tenn. The shop is a foodie paradise filled with elevated pantry products, gourmet frozen meals, deli case dips and spreads - and more. The shop is located at 1006 Fatherland Street Suite 303, Nashville, TN 37206 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

In Good Company chicken salad

When they're not doling out the weekly flavors of chicken salad, the In Good Company team is hard at work in the kitchen supporting its private and corporate catering clients across the city. From special events, to private chef needs, to meals for schools - if there's a need for private catering, In Good Company brings its expertise to the table and has a solution for your event or business. For those interested in private or corporate catering services please visit www.igcnashville.com [igcnashville.com] for more information.