Wearable Gratitude Clothing and Accessories

We learn more about the upcycled military appearel
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:04:45-05

Amy Cotta the founder, designer and military mom behind Wearable Gratitude showed clothing and accessories they make and sell that are made from authentic duty worn military uniforms. To purchase items or to learn more about Wearable Gratitude, visit https://www.wearablegratitude.com/shop to purchase items or for more information.

