Wedding Stories from "Lawfully Wedded Life"

1:06 PM, Sep 11, 2018

Funny Stories from marrying thousands of couples in the new book "Lawfully Wedded Life" by Author Rev. Brandon Rich

Brandon will be signing copies of his new book Lawfully Wedded Life this evening at 6:30pm at Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike Nashville TN 37215. For more information, go to www.BrandonRichBooks.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments