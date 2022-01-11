Wedding Trends in 2022

Celebrity wedding planner Mary Hollis Huddleston aka “Mrs. Southern Social” talked about the wedding trends we’ll see in 2022. Mary's career inspired Without A Hitch, her debut novel, about the high-stakes world of luxury Southern weddings. The novel was co-written with entertainment journalist Asher Fogle Park, and is available now. Mary also has a lifestyle platform, Mrs. Southern Social, focused on modern, at-home entertaining, and is launching a tabletop line with the Southern Living Collection at Dillard's. Follow @MrsSouthernSocial on Instagram and Facebook and @MrsSouthernSoc1 on Twitter.
