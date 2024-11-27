We're making the perfect dessert for Thanksgiving with Chef Jerod Wilcher

Chef Jerod Wilcher shows us how to make a dessert everyone will enjoy with a Apple Caramel Dump Cake!

Apple Caramel Dump Cake

INGREDIENTS:

Apple Pie Filling(16oz can)…………………………… 2ea

White Cake Mix ……………………………………………. 1 box

Caramel…………………………………………………. As needed

Cinnamon……………………………………………….. As needed

Sugar……………………………………………………….. As needed

Melted Butter ……………………………………………. 2 sticks

COOKING PROCEDURE:

1. Place apple pie filling inside a baking dish. Drizzle caramel over the apple filling. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the apple filling. Spread mixture evenly into the baking dish. Pour the entire cake mix evenly over the apple filling. Pour melted butter evenly over the cake mix. Bake in the over for 45 minutes. Remove from oven.