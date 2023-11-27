Wetzel's Pretzels gives us pretzel making tips

Brad Okeson from Wetzel’s Pretzels talked about their new S’Mores Bitz Pretzel and gave us a lesson in pretzel making. Wetzel’s Pretzels are known for their mouth-watering, soft pretzels that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. Wetzel’s Pretzels is located inside Opry Mills Mall at 433 Opry Mills Dr. #740, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, https://www.wetzels.com/home.

