What is Enneagram ?

Beth McCord explained enneagram and how it is used as a tool to help identify why you are the way you are, the motivations behind the tendencies and how to use your use your enneagram numbers to better understand yourself and others. Beth has two new enneagram programs designed to help eliminate the guesswork and provide you with everything you need to get started on your Enneagram journey. For more information or to sign up for one of Beth’s enneagram programs, go to www.yourenneagramcoach.com and follow @yourenneagramcoach on Instagram.