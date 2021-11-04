Podcaster and bestselling author Annie F. Downs talked about her new children’s book called "What Sounds Fun To You?", which is available wherever you buy books. Annie also hosts a successful podcast titled “That Sounds Fun”. Find out more on her blog, www.anniefdowns.com and on all the social channels @anniefdowns.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:05:16-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.