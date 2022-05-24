Watch
What to Do When Your Cell Phone Gets Wet

Do's &amp; Don'ts If Your Phone Gets Wet
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 24, 2022
2022-05-24

Marvin Maldonado from Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions showed what to do when your cell phone gets wet. If you need help with your phone this summer, or need to pick up a waterproof phone case, visit any of the 12 Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores across Middle Tennessee. Find your nearest store at www.asuriontechrepair.com.

