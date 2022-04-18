Robbie Quinn is helping us remember the legacy left behind from his late wife Tallu Schuyler Quinn. What We Wish Were True: Reflections on Nurturing Life and Face Death by Tallu Schuyler Quinn is available wherever you buy books on April 19. On April 19, there will be an event to celebrate Tallu Schuyler Quinn and her life with her family and Parnassus Books at The Harpeth Hall Auditorium at 6:30pm. Ann Patchett, Bonnie Smith Whitehouse, Alice Randall, Margaret Renkl, Joe Croker, and her husband, Robbie Quinn, will be reading. The event is free, but you do have to reserve your seat here: https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/person-celebration-tallu-schuyler-quinns-what-we-wish-were-true. To learn more about The Nashville Food Project, visit https://www.thenashvillefoodproject.org/.