What You Need to Know About Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023

Music City Grand Prix COO Jason Rittenberry gives us a preview of this year's big race in downtown Nashville!
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 27, 2023
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Chief Operating Officer Jason Rittenberry gave us a preview of this year’s big race. 8 races, 30 artists, 3 days. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Friday, August through Sunday, August 6 in downtown Nashville. The action-packed weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with some of the biggest names in entertainment. All single day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day. Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Learn more at https://musiccitygp.com/.

