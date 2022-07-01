What You Need to Know About Nashville's 4th of July Events

Butch Spyridon from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation gave us a preview of the city’s July 4th celebration. Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th festivities begin on July 3rd, with a total of 17 Nashville-based artists featured on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage and at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which will include free inflatables, games, and other kid-friendly activities. The Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage will be located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show. See the full lineup, schedule, house rules, fun facts and more at www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th. If you can’t make it out to Nashville’s Monday, July 4th celebration, you can watch the fireworks show in its entirety starting at 9pm on NewsChannel5.