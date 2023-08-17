What You Need to Know When Shopping Children's Consignment Sales

Ms. Cheap gave tips on shopping children’s consignment sales. To learn more follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

Here are dates and locations and contact information for a sampling of upcoming public fall/winter consignment sales in Middle Tennessee:

*August 15-17: Hooked on Consignment Sale at 162 Imperial Blvd. in Hendersonville. This sale, which is in its 12th year, usually has 75,000 items and features sizes infant through girls and boys 18. Click here for details: http://hookedonconsignment.com.

*August 23-25: Floods of Duds consignment sale, at the Hendersonville First United Methodist Church, 217 East Main St. in Hendersonville. This sale, which has about 300 consignors, has been running for more than 20 years. Proceeds benefit the community and children’s ministries at this Methodist church. Find more details here: www.Floodsofduds.com.

*August 24-25: Wiggles and Giggles at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, at 30 Stop Road in Hendersonville. This sale has been taking place for 20 years and raises funds for church ministries and charities. Go to www.wigglesgiggles.org to learn more.

*August 25-26: Brentwood United Methodist Kid Sale takes place at the church at 309 Franklin Road. The sale, which expects about 300 consignors, raises money for the church’s missions, which include Room in the Inn and Harvest Hands. Learn more here: www.Bumckidsale.net.

*Sept. 1-2: Little Sprouts Sale, with more than 500 consignors and an estimated 75,000 items in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. This sale, which also offers a ticketed presale ($5-$29) has been taking place since 2008. For more details click here: www.littlespoutssale.com.

*Sept. 8-10: Reruns Are Fun sale at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This sale has been taking place since 1990, with all categories of children’s clothing toys and equipment being offered. The public sale is free, but there is a Sept. 7 ticketed presale if you want to pay to shop early. Find more details at www.Rerunsarefunsale.com.

*Sept. 13-17: Encores South Consignment sale is in its 30th year. This sale usually has more than 500 consignors who contribute more than 100,000 items for infants through teens and maternity. And again, this season, the children’s sale is combined with the Adult Clothing and Home Décor sale. The combo sale location is Middle Tennessee Expo Center in Murfreesboro, 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Encores has a “Dollar Dash” at the end, with all items that are left priced at $1, with a portion of those proceeds going to local charities. Remaining items are donated to ThriftSmart. Find more information, go to https://www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com/.

*Sept. 25-26: Otter Creek Church’s spring/summer children’s consignment sale takes place in the gym at the church at 409 Franklin Road, with more than 300 consignors. Proceeds support youth ministries and child related charities. Learn more here: http://www.ottercreeksale.com/.

*Sept. 28-30: Oak Hill School’s Children’s Consignment Sale takes place in the Oak Hill School Enrichment Center at 4815 Franklin Road, with about 300 consignors. This sale, which features newborn through junior’s apparel, also has furniture and equipment as well as a housewares and home décor section, The sale has been going on for 40 years. Find more details here: www.oakhillschool.org/consignment.

*Sept. 29-Nov. 4: Not a children’s sale, the Ladies of Charity Fall/Winter Consignment Sale features consigned and donated men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. The six-week sale takes place at the Ladies of Charity shop at 2216 State St. and is open Mondays through Saturdays during the sale. For more information, go to https://www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org/thrift-sale or call (615) 327-3453.