Whey Jennings releasing new album, going on tour, and creating a music legacy of his own

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Whey Jennings is the grandson of music legend Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter! Whey stops by the studio to talk about his new album “Jekyll & Hyde” set to release in August! Whey is passionate about helping others find a new path in life by overcoming addictions and troubled pasts. He is also performing at the Keith Whitley Memorial Show this weekend!

Keith Whitley Memorial Event
Sat, Jun 29 at 7pm
Patron Event Center
709 A Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville

For more on his tour schedule visit : https://jwamedia.com/whey-jennings/ 

