Kristen Winston from Kristen Winston Catering put together a Whipped Feta Board. Kristen Winston Catering will provide the meal for the Centennial Park's Conservancy Gala Grand Finale fundraiser on Saturday, November 5. The Gala is sold out, but you can still bid on auction items now through Saturday, November 5 at 11pm. To start bidding, click here: https://event.auctria.com/950e56ba-25d3-416b-9c72-f14fea387353/. Proceeds from the Centennial Park Conservancy Gala and auction help underwrite and sustain free arts and educational programming in the Parthenon and Centennial Park. For more information, visit https://www.conservancyonline.com/. To learn more about Kristen Winston Catering, visit https://kristenwinston.com/.

WHIPPED FETA WITH LEMON HERB ROASTED ARTICHOKES & OLIVES

Roasted Artichokes and Olives with Lemon and Oregano

14 oz can whole artichoke hearts, drained very well, and halved.

1 1/2 cups pitted mixed Greek olives

1 large shallot, peeled and sliced thin

4 medium cloves garlic, smashed and roughly chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp red chile flakes

1 lemon, quartered and seeds removed

4 sprigs fresh oregano

Whipped Feta Spread

8 oz block feta cheese, roughly crumbled

6 oz cream cheese, softened

Toppings

2-3 Tbsp honey for drizzling

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

chopped fresh parsley, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a bowl, gently toss artichokes, olives, shallot, garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes. Squeeze lemon over mixture and toss again.

Spread on baking sheet with the lemon wedges and oregano sprigs and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the garlic turns golden, and the oil is sizzling.

Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Whipped Feta Spread

In a small food processor, pulse the feta and cream cheese until smooth and fluffy. You will have to stop and push the ingredients down. Keep in refrigerator while artichokes and olives bake.

To Assemble

When ready to serve, spread feta on a board or flat platter using an offset spatula or back of a spoon to make indents. Top with artichoke and olive mixture.

Drizzle generously with honey and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Sprinkle with parsley for color, if desired.

Serve with Pita Chips, Pita Bread, or Baguette.

Serves 6-8