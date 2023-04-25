Watch Now
Whipped Ricotta with Lemon and Rosemary

Sallie Swor shares the recipe with us
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 15:07:12-04

 Cookbook author Sallie Swor made Whipped Ricotta with Lemon and Rosemary. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.thedeerone.com.

Ingredients:

15 oz carton of whole milk ricotta cheese

2 Tbsp olive oil

Zest and juice of one small lemon

1 Tbsp fresh rosemary leaves

Pinch of salt

Honey for drizzle (1 Tbsp)

Fresh ground pepper to top

Your choice of dippers: Pita chips, strawberries, pretzels, apples, pears – use your imagination and refrigerator.

Directions:Combine ricotta cheese, olive oil, zest and juice of lemon, rosemary, and salt in a food processor.

Let it whip for 30 seconds to a minute. Spoon in a bowl and top with honey and pepper.

