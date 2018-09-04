White Bison's Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte

Christine Garringer from White Bison Coffee made a Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte and showed how to make cold brew coffee at home. (see recipe below) White Bison Coffee's new location in 12 South is located at 2607 12th Ave South, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 6am to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 6am to 10pm. The market’s first floor also includes a pet-friendly patio facing 12 South’s bustling main street. For more information, visit www.whitebisontn.com.

Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte or “Beehive”

For the syrup: You can either make your own simple honey syrup or purchase an already made simple honey syrup and add cinnamon to it. Syrup mixes better with the cold coffee vs. regular honey.

TO MAKE YOUR OWN CINNAMON HONEY SIMPLE SYRUP:

¾ c water

¾ c honey

3 cinnamon sticks

Warm together in small saucepan on medium-high until boils

Reduce heat to simmer and then let cool for 5 minutes

Remove cinnamon sticks

Store syrup in fridge until needed

INGREDIENTS FOR SERVING:

Ice cubes

Cold bre w coffee

Whole milk (or another milk or choice, almond milk is a good alternative for dairy free)

Sprinkle of ground cinnamon

TO SERVE – add some ice cubes to a serving glass. Pour in the cold brew coffee. Add in the desired amount of milk and honey cinnamon simple syrup, then mix to combine. Sprinkle the top with a touch of cinnamon.