White Chicken Chili for Cold Weather Days

Chef Jerod Wilcher shared his recipe for White Chicken Chili.

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbl ……olive oil

1 c ………..yellow onion (chopped)

1/8 tsp …salt

1/8 tsp … black pepper

1 tbl …….. chopped garlic

3 cans……white beans

2 packs…white chili chicken seasoning packets

1 can……..diced tom

1 can……chopped green chili (mild)

1 can …..corn

6 c ……..chicken broth

1 tbl …..chicken bouillon

1 lb ……. pulled chicken (cooked rotisserie)

2 oz ….. cream cheese

1/4 c ….heavy cream

Garnish…. Jalapeños, Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream

Cooking Procedure:

Add olive oil to stock pot and sauté onions on medium heat. Add salt and pepper and garlic and cook for approximately two minutes. Add white beans, seasoning packs, tomatoes, green chilis, and corn. Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes constantly stirring. Add chicken broth and chicken bouillon, stir and lower heat to medium low. Cover and let simmer for 30 minutes.

Add chicken, cream cheese, and heavy cream. Stir to incorporate all ingredients and insure cream cheese is melted throughout. Serve and garnish as needed!!!