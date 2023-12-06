Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFLY Garden Brunch Café made White Chocolate Doughnut Bread Pudding. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077.

White Chocolate Doughnut Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

12 Doughnuts

4 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

2 cups Granulated Sugar

4 tbl Unsalted Butter(melted)

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 Tbl Vanilla Paste

1/8 tsp Iodize Salt

8 Eggs

4 Tbl White Chocolate Sauce

Pan Spray, as needed

Cooking Instructions:

Cut doughnuts into 1-inch cubes. Place on a lined sheet tray and bake @ 375 degrees for approximately 5 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a mixing bowl add eggs, vanilla, salt, & cinnamon, heavy cream, butter, and sugar. Mix well. Spray a baking dish with pan spray. Place doughnut cubes into the baking dish. Pour white chocolate sauce over the doughnuts. Pour the custard over the doughnuts making sure all cubes are covered with custard. Let set for 5-10 minutes allowing the doughnuts to absorb the custard. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Rotate pan halfway through. Let cool for approximately 5-10 minutes.