"White Christmas" on stage now at TPAC

1:06 PM, Nov 14, 2018

Irving Berlin's White Christmas at TPAC

Stop dreaming, Nashville is guaranteed a White Christmas! The beloved holiday classic is coming to TPAC and we meet the stars; Jeremy Benton is from Springfield, TN and Conrad John Schuck lives in Franklin, TN.  “White Christmas” is on stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center through November 18. For ticket info visit the box office located at 505 Deaderick St. in Nashville, TN. For tickets www.TPAC.org or call 615-782-4040

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments