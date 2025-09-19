White Lilly Boutique shows us fall fashion trends!

Update your closet this season with the perfect fall staples with White Lilly Boutique! They show us the latest trends and must haves!

White Lilly Boutique offers unique styles and curated fashion for the modern woman. The mother-daughter owned business started with the desire to make ones wardrobe easily interchangeable with a busy lifestyle.

For more information, visit their website at whitelillyboutique.co

or visit their store in-person at 1736 N. Mount Juliet Rd.

You can also give them a call at (615) 754 - 5618