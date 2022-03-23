White Queso Dip & Cheesy Ranch Dip

In honor of Chip and Dip Day, Food and Lifestyle Influencer Shanisty Ireland made White Queso Dip and Cheesy Ranch Dip, two great snack ideas for your March Madness watch party. Find today's recipes and more at www.SouthernRecipe.com. Learn more about Shanisty Ireland at https://shesbecomingdomestic.com.

Southern Recipe’s White Queso Dip

Ingredients:

1 lb. pepper jack cheese

8 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 10 oz can tomatoes & green chiles, drained

3/4 cup whole milk (if needed)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp chili powder

pork rinds



Directions:

In a medium pot over low heat, combine pepperjack cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, tomatoes & green chiles. Let the mixture heat until the cheese melts and a smooth cream forms, stirring often. This should take 15-20 minutes. Add seasoning and add milk to achieve desired texture. Once melted, serve immediately, or transfer to a slow cooker with a “warm” setting to keep the dip warm and melted. Serve with pork rinds.



Southern Recipe’s Cheesy Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 oz package ranch dressing mix

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/3 cup bacon bits, or 6 slices, cooked and crumbled

2 green onions, sliced



Directions: