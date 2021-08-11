Shane made White Queso Mac and Cheese. HoneyFire BBQ is located in the One Bellevue Place shopping center at 8127 Sawyer Brown Rd. #304 Nashville, TN 37221. Hours are Sunday – Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday/Saturday from 11am to 10pm. For more information, visit www.honeyfire.com.

White Queso Mac recipe:

1lb large elbow macaroni

One 12oz can evaporated milk

1 ½ sticks margarine

16oz white American cheese (like Velveeta brand) cut into chunks – a little more if you want it cheesier

2 cups diced jalapenos or diced green chilies

Cook macaroni to al dente. Drain and add evaporated milk, butter, and cheese. Stir over low heat until everything is melted. If needed, adjust the consistency with a bit of whole milk. Add diced jalapenos or chilies and stir. Enjoy!

Makes 8-10 servings

