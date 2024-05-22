Whitney's Cookies new celebrity collaboration

Whitney Miller of 'Whitney's Cookies' is known for her sweet treats and celebrity collaborations! Her newest launch features Little Big Town member, Kimberly Schlapman, and a unique cookie combination that features two of her favorite desserts!

For more information and to order your batch of Whitney's Cookies, visit whitneyscookies.co

Behind the collaboration

A delightful duo, Kimberly Schlapman and Whitney Miller combine talents to bring you a taste of the South with their Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie.

From the tangy flavor of lemon to the sweet blueberries, this cookie combines family traditions and Southern flavors.

This special collaboration cookie was inspired by Kimberly’s two favorite desserts her Mama always made: tea cakes and lemon blueberry cobbler! Chef Whitney combined these flavors into a lemon cookie made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest, studded with sweet jewels of chewy dried blueberries, and finished with a crunchy cobbler crumble!

Pre-order Information

This is a limited-release pre-order-only cookie box! Pre-orders will be taken from May 20th to June 3rd (unless we sell out!) We are going to work hard to begin shipping orders before the pre-order window closes if possible, but our current plan is to begin shipping orders the week of June 10th.

Allergens

Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie: Wheat, Dairy, EggBrownie Cookie: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, HazelnutsCelebration Sprinkles Cookie: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Shipping Notes

Please note that if you order additional cookies besides the Kimberly Schlapman x Whitney's Cookies collaboration box, all of your cookies will most likely ship together when your collaboration box is ready.