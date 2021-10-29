Chef Chris Calder from Zeppelin Nashville made a Whole Fried Fish with Lemon Caper Sauce. It's on the menu now at Zeppelin, located at 505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 atop the Towne Suites by Marriott Nashville. For more information, visit zeppelinnashville.com.

Whole Fried Fish with Lemon Caper Sauce

1 1.5-2pound whole flounder or snapper, or something alike

2tbls shallot, small dice

1tbls garlic, minced

2-3tbls capers

1 lemon

Slash of white wine

3-4 tbls butter

1 tbls parsley, chopped

Salt to taste

Canola Oil for frying

In a large deep frying skillet, heat oil to 350. While oil is heating, pat fish dry with paper towels. Using a knife, score the fish's skin 4-5 times on both sides. Once dry and oil has heated, hold the fish by the tail end, gently place it into the oil until the entire fish is submerged. Fry until Golden brown and cooked through, 5-7min.

While the fish is frying, in another pan heated over medium heat, sweat shallots and garlic until translucent. Add capers, and deglaze with a splash of white and juice from 1 lemon. Reduce slightly and turn off heat. Add butter and swirl the pan until melted and sauce has formed. Season with salt and parsley.

Remove fish from oil, place on a wire rack or towel lined plate to remove excess oil. Season with salt. To plate, place the fish on the desired plate or platter and spoon sauce over the fish. Enjoy!