Why Travel Journalist Jeff Jenkins Says You Should Never Say Never

Award-winning travel journalist Jeff Jenkins talked about his adventures in his new travel docu-series, Never Say Never. Never Say Never follows Jeff as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities -- from attempting to climb 70-foot mountain faces, to rafting class 5 rapids, to sailing in a windstorm at the end of the world. Throughout his global odyssey Jeff makes deep connections with locals and learns not just about the world, but also about himself. Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins premieres Sunday, July 9 on National Geographic and streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Visit, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/never-say-never-with-jeff-jenkins to learn more.

