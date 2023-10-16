WICKED Now on Stage at TPAC

Actress Celia Hottenstein who stars as “Glinda” in the Broadway touring production of WICKED talked about her role and career. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. WICKED runs now through Sunday, October 29 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St, Nashville, TN 37243. For tickets or more information, go to www.tpac.org.

