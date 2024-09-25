Wild Berry Acai Bowls celebrates a new location!

Wild Berry Acai Bowls stops by the station so show us how they put together their delicious bowls! The family owned business started in 2020 and they now have a new location! They have two locations now in East Nashville and Midtown! To learn more visit Wild Berry Acai - Best Acai Bowls & Smoothies in Nashville, TN - Wild Berry Acai Bowls - Nashville, TN
