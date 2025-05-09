Wild Birds Unlimited has the perfect gift for Mom this Mother's Day

In this Plugged In we talk with Wild Birds Unlimited about great gifts for Mom this Mother's Day including humming bird feeders, bird baths, and food for nesting birds!
Wild Birds Unlimited has several locations around Middle Tennessee:
Franklin, TN Battlewood Shopping Center mywbu.com/franklintn
Hendersonville, TN Glenbrook Shopping Center mywbu.com/hendersonvilletn
Nashville, TN Lion’s Head Village mywbu.com/nashville
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Wild Birds Unlimited>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.