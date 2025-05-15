William H. Macy tells us about his Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey

William H. Macy, the acclaimed actor known for his Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning performances, has expanded his creative pursuits to include curating a special line of rye whiskey. Macy, who has been fascinated with the art of distilling for years, has teamed up with Woody Creek Distillers in Colorado to release the second edition of the William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey.

He explained that his wife Felicity Huffman's roots in Woody Creek sparked his interest in the local distillery, and he has been involved as a spokesperson for their products. The new rye whiskey is a 100% rye expression, which Macy describes as "delicious" and very difficult to distill.

While the first edition of the William H. Macy Reserve was a blended bourbon, this second release is focused solely on rye, a spirit that Macy believes is "America's whiskey." He worked with a panel of experts to blind-taste various barrel samples before selecting the final blend for this new edition.

To learn more visit

woodycreekdistillers.com/william-h-macy-reserve/