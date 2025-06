Blueberry season has arrived at Williamson Family Farm

Come soak in the scenic views of the farm while hand-picking your own fresh, flavorful blueberries; perfect for summer snacking, baking, or freezing.

Pints are just $6 each, available while supplies last.

Upcoming U-Pick Dates:June 25 | 3:00 - 7:00 PMJune 30 | 3:00 - 7:00 PMJuly 1 | 3:00–7:00 PMJuly 2 | 3:00–7:00 PMJuly 3 | 9:00 AM–4:00 PM