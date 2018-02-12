Wine Pairings 101: Do I Serve This, With That?

4:10 PM, Feb 12, 2018
47 mins ago

Sommelier & Co-Owner of Salt & Vine Mattie Jackson-Selecman Gives A Lesson in Wine and Food Pairings

For more information, visit www.saltandvinenashville.com and follow them on Instagram @saltandvinenashville.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments