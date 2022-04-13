Wine Women & Shoes 2022

YWCA Executive Director Sharon Roberson gave us a preview of the 2022 Wine Women & Shoes event. Wine Women & Shoes is Saturday, April 23 from 11am–3pm at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce St Nashville, TN 37203. For tickets and more information, visit www.ywcanashville.com/winewomenshoes.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:22:37-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.