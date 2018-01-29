Wine, Women & Shoes Spring Fashion Preview

The 6th Annual Wine Women & Shoes has everything you and your girlfriends could want from a fun weekend outing: wine tastings from some of California’s top-rated vintners, exclusive shopping with local and national vendors, luxurious auction items, plus a special celebrity performance. Best of all, every dollar raised goes to support the YWCA’s Weaver Domestic Violence Center emergency shelter. The event is Saturday, February 10th at the Music City Center. For tickets and more information, visitwww.ywcanashville.com/events/2018-wine-women-shoes.