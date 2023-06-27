Enjoy a totally unique, wine tasting experience right along Leiper's Creek with Wines in the Fork! Michelle Paret showed us how at Wines in the Fork you can enjoy the Creekside Tasting Room for samples of their award-winning wine selections. They also offer different creekside tasting and dining experiences through the summer! To make a reservation click here: https://www.farmsteadroots.com/winesinthefork
