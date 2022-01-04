Winter Decor Ideas

Jennifer Davenport from JD’s All About Home showed ways to transition from holiday to winter décor. For more decorating ideas and tips follow "Jennifer Decorates" on YouTube. All the decorative items shown can be found at JD's All About Home, located at 1824 Old Fort Pkwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, call (615) 278-9065. Visit https://www.jdsallabouthome.com/ for more information.