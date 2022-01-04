Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Winter Decor Ideas

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn to spruce up your winter decor
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:44:57-05

Jennifer Davenport from JD’s All About Home showed ways to transition from holiday to winter décor. For more decorating ideas and tips follow "Jennifer Decorates" on YouTube. All the decorative items shown can be found at JD's All About Home, located at 1824 Old Fort Pkwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, call (615) 278-9065. Visit https://www.jdsallabouthome.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018