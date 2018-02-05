Winter Dry Skin Solutions & Face Moisturizers

2:12 PM, Feb 5, 2018

Mary Kathryn Yeiser of Cosmetic Market shows her Top Dry Skin Solutions and Winter Hydration Moisturizers for all Skin Types

To learn more about the products shown, visit www.thecosmeticmarket.comwww.therapysystems.com or call one of the area stores for a consultation; The Cosmetic Market Hill Center (615) 298-7759, The Cosmetic Market Cool Springs (615) 778-9115, The Cosmetic Market Hillsboro Village (615) 515-8440, Therapy Systems (615) 292-0202 , Private Edition at (615) 292-8606.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments