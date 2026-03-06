Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Talk Of The Town

Actions

With the weather warming up, its the perfect time to Embrace Your Community!

Embrace Your Community
Embrace Your Community
Posted

In this weeks Embrace Your Community, you can get outside and help your neighbors while enjoying the warmer weather!

Story Stroll [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

• With Friends of Mill Ridge Park [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Antioch, TN 37013

• Join Mill Ridge Park’s first Story Stroll, an event where kids can enjoy a story while moving through activity stations! Volunteers could read the book or assist with activities like planting seeds, a scavenger hunt, or cupcake decorating!

State Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• March 6 and 7 with multiple shifts

• With Special Olympics Tennessee

• Nashville, TN 37204

  • The 2026 Special Olympics Basketball Tournament brings athletes from across the state together for a powerful day of competition and teamwork! Volunteers will support athletes, assist with event operations, and create an unforgettable experience.

• This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 8 and up are welcome with an adult!

Fairview Debris Cleanup Day [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM

• With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

• Fairview, TN 37062

• Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! You will be helping neighbors who may be older, have a health condition that limits their ability to clear their property, or are unable to afford the steep cost of debris removal.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes