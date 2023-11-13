Watch Now
WNBA Champion and Mt. Juliet Alum, Alysha Clark stops by the studio!

Mt. Juliet native and three-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark talked about her professional basketball career, winning her 2nd WNBA Finals in a row, and being named the 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 12:56:22-05

Alysha Clark is no stranger to winning, with this being her third WNBA Championship of her career! She was also named this years "Sixth Player of the Year" for 2023.

She sits down with us to tell us about how she dedicated this season to her late father. Alysha is an Alumni of Mt. Juliet High School where she was named Miss Basketball and lead the Golden Bears to the State Championship. She also played for both Belmont and MTSU.

