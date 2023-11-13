WNBA Champion and Mt. Juliet Alum, Alysha Clark stops by the studio!

Alysha Clark is no stranger to winning, with this being her third WNBA Championship of her career! She was also named this years "Sixth Player of the Year" for 2023.

She sits down with us to tell us about how she dedicated this season to her late father. Alysha is an Alumni of Mt. Juliet High School where she was named Miss Basketball and lead the Golden Bears to the State Championship. She also played for both Belmont and MTSU.

For more on Alysha visit:

https://www.wnba.com/player/202252/alysha-clark