WNBA star and Mt. Juliet native Alysha Clark tells us about her new children's book

Alysha Clark and Heather go way back, to their days at Mt. Juliet High School! Recently the pair caught up at their alma mater to talk about her new children's book "Paw Paw's Playlist"

"For every child who has ever lost someone they love.

Bubb misses his Paw Paw so much. Some moments feel heavy, and his feelings get big and hard to carry. With Grandma Jan by his side, Bubb learns that Paw Paw is still near—in the foods he loved, the sounds he enjoyed, and their favorite activities they did together. Inspired by the love between a grandpa and his grandchildren this tender story helps children and the grown‑ups who read to them understand that grieving someone we lost doesn’t mean their love disappears. Their love stays, gently reshaping itself into the moments, memories, and melodies we carry with us—a playlist we return to for the rest of our lives."

You can get a copy of her new book here

https://us.amazon.com/Paw-Paws-Playlist-Alysha-Clark/dp/B0H5SRRXBP/ref=sr_1_2?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.I03NhsfchJk_4vae_VO6WQ.I4GrPm9IMeRdXhmt8LH1bXZZuObYyyt5T8q1BPLp86E&dib_tag=se&qid=1794515991&refinements=p_27%3AAlysha+Clark&s=books&sr=1-2