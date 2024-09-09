Woodcraft show us how to make a DIY cutting board!

Woodcraft Nashville stops by the studio to show us how to make a DIY cutting board! Todd Pate also told us about the upcoming classes youc an take at their store! To learn more visit
209 South Royal Oaks Blvd STE #164
Franklin, TN 37064
615-599-9638
https://www.woodcraft.com/ [woodcraft.com]
