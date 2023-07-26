Educational Activities for Kids

Early childhood educator and author Renetta Daniels talked about educational activities that can keep young children engaged while executing developmental milestones. Renetta Daniels is the author of 12 books written to help kids with reading. To purchase one of Daniels’ books, visit https://www.readingwithnetta.com/s/shop.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:23:55-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.