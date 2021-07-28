Working on The Ellen Show

Tom Riles talked about his career as the audience warm-up comedian for The Ellen Show and the show’s upcoming final season. You can watch Ellen weekdays at 3pm on NewsChannel5. You can find out more about his career at tomriles.com
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:46:10-04
Tom Riles talked about his career as the audience warm-up comedian for The Ellen Show and the show’s upcoming final season. You can watch Ellen weekdays at 3pm on NewsChannel5. You can find out more about his career at tomriles.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.