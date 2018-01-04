Workout Classes & Fitness Ideas for Whole Family

3:02 PM, Jan 4, 2018

Jon Sexton of Boost Fit Club shows us options for Family Fitness and Fun Workouts

Boost Fit Club is a performance/wellness center focusing on healthy living for the whole family. They're located at11 Vaughns Gap Rd, Nashville, TN 37205. For more information about Boost Fit Club, visit www.boostfitclub.com or call (615) 662-8989.

